Kettering Health opens non-oncology infusion center in Troy

Prior to the opening of the center at Kettering Health Troy, patients had to travel to Kettering Health Washington Township for non-oncology infusions. This new space provides care close to home for community members north of I-70.

“Any opportunity where we can bring care closer to home makes the healthcare journey of our communities better,” said Dr. Ashlee Ames, an internal medicine physician leading Kettering Health’s hospitalist team.

The proximity to northern Miami Valley patients provides them with access to more convenient care they need for conditions like hyperemesis, multiple sclerosis or dehydration, Kettering Health officials said.

The set up allows professionals to continue to work while receiving the infusions.

Kettering Health Troy renovated its location at 600 W. Main St. in Troy to accommodate the center.

Planning and renovations to the hospital took around six months, Kettering Health said.

In November, Miami County authorized a building permit for Kettering Health and Pinnacle Architects to modify existing admission space at Kettering Health Troy into an infusion suite, along with alterations to the lab and blood draw area.

The estimated cost of the repairs were $350,000 for approximately 1,300 square feet of space, according to Miami County building permit reports.

The opening of infusion centers comes about two months after the health care system closed its emergency room at Kettering Health Troy’s satellite location in Piqua. That facility now houses primary care and other specialty groups.

Primary care and other sub-specialty providers, such as obstetricians, surgeons and neurologists, can refer patients from Troy and surrounding communities to the new infusion center.

Patients can receive iron infusions before surgery or certain cholesterol lowering medicines in the infusion center as well.

Kettering Health is a nonprofit health system consisting of 14 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio, as well as Kettering Health Medical Group with more than 700 board-certified providers. Kettering Health employs about 14,000 people in the Dayton region.