Miamisburg honors longtime restaurant owner who helped create festival

Holp created the festival with Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry to highlight the city and its businesses. Founded in 2012, Rock ‘N’ Green Tomato Festival features live music, local vendors, food trucks and more.

Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins presented Holp with a proclamation “for his profound contributions to the people of the City of Miamisburg.”

Collins said the city recognizes Holp’s “outstanding accomplishments and valuable contributions” to the community, appreciates his “remarkable efforts” and honors the 64 years that he has served the community.

She also said the city recognizes his influence and dedication to more than 20 pizza-making establishments within the Miami Valley, “while consistently exhibiting values of integrity and perseverance.”

“The city of Miamisburg acknowledges the city’s pride in the representation shown by Ron Holp for this city in his high level of leadership, personal achievement and commitment and ... congratulates Ron Holp on receiving his due accolades and recognition as one of the most influential figures in the city of Miamisburg,” Collins said.

Holp “has a heart as big of the state of Ohio,” she said.

“If you go to Ron and say ‘Will you? Could you? Would you mind? Would you help?’ Ron says, ‘Yes. When and what do I have to do, and how big of a check should I write?’” Collins said.

“Not only did he always say ‘Yes,’ but he believed in this downtown a long, long time and invested money in it and never gave up on what we see today,” said State Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp. “So Ron, you’re a dear friend for many, many years and the State Legislature of Ohio commends you, and you are a great citizen for our community and our state, and I love you, man.”