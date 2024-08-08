Owners of Pet Wants business plan to open downtown Miamisburg storefront

The family now has two dogs and two cats. While speaking with good friends of theirs, the Grants discovered Pet Wants, which offers food, treats, and supplements that contain no corn, wheat soy, or animal by-products and are all small-batch and made in the United States.

“Rather than just ordering food for our pets, we started looking into the concept to see if there was a way we could bring it to our community,” Grant said. “We’re clean eaters ourselves and understand the importance of putting great ingredients into our bodies. Why would it be any different for our pets?”

A storefront for the business is slated to open Oct. 1 at 36 South Main St. in Miamisburg across from the Plaza Theatre, he said.

“We will eventually open a grooming portion of the business and will continue to operate the mobile unit even as the brick-and-mortar location opens, to make deliveries and attend community events,” he said.

Getting the mobile unit of the business up and running — from the beginning of signing the agreement with Pet Wants to completing training — took about three months, Grant said. It launched operations in May and uses Instagram and Facebook accounts for Pet Wants Miamisburg Franklin to publicize where it will be next.

Pet Wants is a pet health and wellness company that strives to improve the nutrition, health, vitality, and well-being of pets, the company said. It has more than 140 locations nationwide.

It was founded in 2010 by Michele Hobbs, of Cincinnati, after her dog Jackson experienced a serious health issue.

All Pet Wants products are made in the United States. Grant said he and his wife love that Pet Wants is an Ohio-based concept that is community-centric.

Prior to Pet Wants, Grant was in the corporate world for years and left his last organization in September 2023, with a majority of his career spent in procurement. He also acted as vice president of food and beverage concept for six years.

Grant said Pet Wants is excited to be part of the downtown community.

“Miamisburg is growing like crazy,” he said. “It’s great to see how the city is investing in the community, specifically in the historic downtown area. It’s a great community with a growing restaurant, brewery and event scene with a lot of potential.”