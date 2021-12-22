Miamisburg’s Matrix Systems acquired by Dallas-based company

MIAMISBURG — ACRE, a global provider of state-of-the-art security systems, recently acquired Miamisburg-based Matrix Systems.
Matrix Systems makes, sells and services access control and security products. It provides access control and security management technologies to approximately 200 customers including General Electric, U.S. Steel, Kodak, airports in Cincinnati, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as Texas A&M University, the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio State University Medical Center and Kettering Medical Center.
“With our significant focus on ensuring customer success, we’ve been able to maintain an industry-leading customer retention rate,” ACRE CEO Joe Grillo told the Dayton Daily News.
ACRE was interested in Matrix Systems, “because of its long, successful tenure in delivering access control systems to leading organizations,” Grillo said.
“For more than 40 years, Matrix Systems has been committed to protecting people, property, and assets through the delivery of security solutions and services tailored to the unique needs of its customers,” he said. “Matrix’s simplified approach to integration have helped IT build significant loyalty from a wide range of customers in rapidly growing markets, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth.”
The purchase was finalized on Dec. 1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Matrix Systems moved to Miamisburg from Washington Twp. in 2010. It employs 43 and has “an eye focused on growth,” Grillo said.
“ACRE was an ideal fit for our business, because we share a commitment to making sure our customers receive excellent service and support,” Matrix CEO Bruce Rogoff said in a statement. “Additionally, our clients gain access to an innovative and compelling roadmap that builds on the proven Matrix product line with ACRE’s expertise in security.”
Matrix Systems’ senior management team has been retained with multi-year contracts, and Rogoff, the previous owner of the company, will stay on board to help with the transition, Grillo said. David Barnard, a “key member” of the ACRE management team and one of the previous owners of RS2 Technologies, has been installed as the general manager for the business for the foreseeable future, he said.
ACRE employs more than 400 employees in more than 26 countries. Since its formation in 2012, the company has played an instrumental role in the development and implementation of security technology initiatives on a global scale, Grillo said. ACRE’s Vanderbilt, Comnet, Razberi, Feenics, Matrix, TDS, Open Options, and RS2 brands deliver advanced solutions to thousands of customers worldwide.
From an infrastructure perspective, Matrix Systems’ physical presence at 1041 Byers Road Miamisburg is sufficient to support “significant expansion,” as is the Columbus office space, Grillo said.
“We’re currently looking at expanding our support team as we are in the midst of replacing an employee that is retiring and we currently have two open requisitions open for programmers in Miamisburg,” he said. “We’re also investigating a hire in Columbus, Ohio, and Southern Florida to support our customer base.”
