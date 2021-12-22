Miamisburg’s Matrix Systems acquired by Dallas-based company

Explore Dayton listed in Top 20 for hottest housing market in nation

The purchase was finalized on Dec. 1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Matrix Systems moved to Miamisburg from Washington Twp. in 2010. It employs 43 and has “an eye focused on growth,” Grillo said.

“ACRE was an ideal fit for our business, because we share a commitment to making sure our customers receive excellent service and support,” Matrix CEO Bruce Rogoff said in a statement. “Additionally, our clients gain access to an innovative and compelling roadmap that builds on the proven Matrix product line with ACRE’s expertise in security.”

Matrix Systems’ senior management team has been retained with multi-year contracts, and Rogoff, the previous owner of the company, will stay on board to help with the transition, Grillo said. David Barnard, a “key member” of the ACRE management team and one of the previous owners of RS2 Technologies, has been installed as the general manager for the business for the foreseeable future, he said.

Explore Miamisburg budget projects revenues to outpace expenses

ACRE employs more than 400 employees in more than 26 countries. Since its formation in 2012, the company has played an instrumental role in the development and implementation of security technology initiatives on a global scale, Grillo said. ACRE’s Vanderbilt, Comnet, Razberi, Feenics, Matrix, TDS, Open Options, and RS2 brands deliver advanced solutions to thousands of customers worldwide.

From an infrastructure perspective, Matrix Systems’ physical presence at 1041 Byers Road Miamisburg is sufficient to support “significant expansion,” as is the Columbus office space, Grillo said.

“We’re currently looking at expanding our support team as we are in the midst of replacing an employee that is retiring and we currently have two open requisitions open for programmers in Miamisburg,” he said. “We’re also investigating a hire in Columbus, Ohio, and Southern Florida to support our customer base.”