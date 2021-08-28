Need a COVID-19 test? Avoid the ER but other options available

The number of Ohioans tested each day has been climbing for weeks and a higher percentage of tests have been coming back positive.

As of Tuesday, more than 46,000 Ohioans were tested, while a month prior close to 12,500 daily tests were performed, according to Ohio Department of Health.

On Tuesday, 8.7% of COVID-19 tests were coming back positive in Ohio, while a month prior about 4.9% of daily tests were coming back positive.

Besides Dayton Children’s, there are many options to get COVID-19 testing in the region, some of the options including: