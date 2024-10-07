New collaborative office space launches at Mound Business Park in Miamisburg

Memberships include a range of amenities, such as a formal meeting area, small group spaces, internet, a communal copier, conference rooms, WiFi, a kitchenette, coffee bar, lounge space and a popcorn machine.

“This concept was something I have wanted to do since starting at Mound,” said April Hauser, site manager for Mound Development Corporation since January 2022. “I believe our location is perfect for those south of town looking for a dedicated office space, a small business space or a place to conduct meetings.”

The Mound Collaborative will be highlighted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday during an open house. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The facility caters to small office users, remote workers, graduate students and more, she said.

Hauser said the suite was vacant office space that MDC had in its Advanced Technology building. After being painted and refreshed, it was fully furnished, offering “all the comfort of a large office setting,” she said.

MDC spent $200,000 to upgrade the space, Hauser said. A possible planned expansion could have a similar price tag, she said.

“As (the late) Dick Church always said,” Hauser said, referring to former MDC site administrator and Miamisburg’s longtime mayor, “‘Great things are happening in Miamisburg.’”

For more information, call 937-865-4438.