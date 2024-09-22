Winsupply could expand with purchase of property for new facility in Miamisburg

The company, which is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of materials for residential and commercial construction, recently signed an agreement to purchase the 38-acre property, which offers “ample frontage” at Byers and Lyons, according to spokesman Adam Marshall.

“This investment once again solidifies Winsupply’s commitment to doing business in the Miami Valley,” said Bill Tolliver, Real Estate Services and In-House Counsel at Winsupply Inc. “While we don’t have an immediate need, Winsupply is preparing for the growing needs of our entrepreneurs who make up Winsupply.”

Miamisburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing Oct. 21 on the possible creation of a development district to allow the project.

“If approved, this project would represent a significant capital investment within the Miamisburg community,” Development Director Chris Fine told Dayton Daily News. “Additionally, it would develop a large piece of property that has sat vacant and underutilized for many years.”

City Planner Andrew Rodney said in a Sept. 13 memorandum that the developmetn district is recommended to allow a higher degree of scrutiny of the potential land use and transportation implications of the proposed development.

Marshall said Winsupply continues making “key acquisitions” for ongoing growth and future development in the Miami Valley.

“We do not have a set timeline for construction on a potential facility,” Tolliver said. “However, we need to ensure the city of Miamisburg favors our project before we close on the land purchase. This is why Winsupply needed to approach zoning now.”

Though there is no set timeline for construction, Winsupply expects to construct and occupy the building within five years, city documents show.

Winsupply is in the business of construction wholesaling, supplying thousands of products to contractors and installers nationwide.

It shares risk and equity with partner companies — more than 650 of them — nationwide.