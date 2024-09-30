New ‘extreme value’ grocery outlet planning to open in Centerville, Englewood

Breaking: Local Pearl Harbor survivor dies at age 101

A company that offers discounted, closeout and overstocked products from private-label and name-brand suppliers is looking to expand into the Dayton region with locations in Centerville and Englewood.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to renovate a 25,000-square-foot space at 894 S. Main St. in the Centerville Square shopping center, according to city permits.

It will be situated between Bangs Salon & Spa and El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill. The location previously was Dayton Ballet School.

Grocery Outlet also is planning to renovate a 21,000-square-foot storefront location at 606 Taywood Road in Englewood’s Northmont Plaza Shopping Center.

It will sit between Instinct Dance Co. and Planet Fitness and previously was a Big Lots.

Details about the renovation timeline for each store were not immediately available. A permit for the Centerville store said 25 employees would be hired and the store would operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Such documentation was not available for the Englewood location.

Founded in 1946 by Jim Read and based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet touts itself as “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer.”

Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities, the company said on its website.

In 2009, Berkshire Partners LLP acquired a majority interest in Grocery Outlet Inc. In 2014, it became part of Hellman & Friedman’s investment portfolio. In 2019, Grocery Outlet launched its initial public offering.

Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 520 stores in 16 states, including Ohio and Kentucky.

A search of locations on the company’s website shows there are two in Ohio, one in southwest Ohio’s Batavia Twp./Eastgate area that opened in June and the other in Boardman, near Youngstown, which opened last November.

Grocery Outlet officials contacted by this news outlet did not reply to a request for further information.

