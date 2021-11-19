New president named for two Greene County hospitals

Daniel Tryon, now president of Southview Medical Center in Washington Twp., will become the new president of Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek and Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia.

Kettering Health said in a statement that Tryon replaces Richard Haas, who has served in an interim capacity over the last few months while continuing to lead the organization’s market development strategies. The network is searching for a new hospital president for Southview.