New president named for two Greene County hospitals

Daniel Tryon pictured in 2018 at Kettering Health Network Middletown. He will become president of Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Business
By Kaitlin Schroeder
1 hour ago

Two Dayton-area hospitals with Kettering Health are getting a new president.

Daniel Tryon, now president of Southview Medical Center in Washington Twp., will become the new president of Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek and Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia.

Kettering Health said in a statement that Tryon replaces Richard Haas, who has served in an interim capacity over the last few months while continuing to lead the organization’s market development strategies. The network is searching for a new hospital president for Southview.

ExploreNew president named for Southview Medical Center

Tryon has been with Kettering Health since 2011, when he was hired as business development assistant. He became part of the administrative fellowship program and after that held other roles like director of business development at Grandview Medical Center, executive director and campus administrator for Kettering Health Middletown, and in early 2020, just before the pandemic hit Ohio, he became president of Southview.

“Daniel has made a great impact during his time with our organization,” Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health, said in a statement. “It’s because of strong leaders like him that we’re able to continue our mission to improve the lives of those in our Greene County community.”

Soin had about $187.5 million in net patient review in 2019 and Greene had about $50.3 million in 2019, according to the latest Ohio Health Market Review, which analyzes the Dayton-area hospital and insurance markets.

Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

