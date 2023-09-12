Northern Tool & Equipment eyeing former Toys ‘R’ Us parking location

A new tools and equipment supplier could be coming to a highly-visible Dayton area site.

A developer recently submitted a site plan for a Northern Tool + Equipment store at the northeast corner of Interstate 75 and Ohio 725 in Miamisburg.

The 22,151-square-foot facility would be located immediately west of a 65,417-square-foot Bob’s Discount Furniture at 2859 Miamisburg Centerville Road, according to plans submitted to the city and obtained by this news outlet. The 6.3-acre site on which both stores would sit was formerly occupied by Toys “R” Us.

The property is zoned for general business. Miamisburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a non-public hearing for a site plan review Sept. 18.

Headquartered in Burnsville, Minnesota, Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned business that caters to both do-it-yourself enthusiasts and professional tradespeople, according to its website. Founded in 1981, it has more than 130 retail locations nationwide, plus three distribution centers, and offers more than 110,000 products online. Additionally, its Parts Service Repair team is available at many store locations to provide product maintenance and repair services.

National real estate development company Oppidan has agreed to terms with the owner of Bob’s Discount Furniture owner to subdivide the current lot and to develop a new retail store for Northern Tool + Equipment, according to a letter submitted to the city by Jay Moore, Oppidan’s senior vice president of development.

Miamisburg Development Director Chris Fine said city officials are “very pleased” to see new development on the property.

“The site has great visibility for Northern Tool, and the city benefits from landscaping upgrades that will enhance the site and the general area,” Fine said.

“Northern Tool + Equipment confirmed Monday that it is in “preliminary discussions” with a developer about a potential Miamisburg area location.

The retailer has not signed a lease at this time, and no development or construction plans have been made, officials said.