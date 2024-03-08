Ohio’s Hospice cuts unnamed number of staff, CEO confirms

“Since our beginning, our focus has been and will always be on the patients and families we have the privilege of serving,” said Kent Anderson, CEO of Ohio’s Hospice.

The nonprofit has faced “inflationary pressures,” he said, which have impacted labor, energy and other costs.

“These increased operational costs, coupled with flat or declining reimbursement, have led us to the very difficult decision to reduce positions with the goal of ensuring we continue to deliver the very best care and services to the patients we have the privilege of serving,” Anderson said.

Explore CareSource acquiring new nonprofit affiliate Radiant Alliance

Each impacted employee received a severance package and outplacement support, Anderson said.

Ohio’s Hospice declined to comment on how many positions were cut and which locations were impacted. The nonprofit currently has more than 1,400 employees, Anderson said.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include Community Care Hospice, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County and Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County.

“Despite these difficult decisions, Ohio’s Hospice continues to invest in areas where we are experiencing growth,” Anderson said.

These staff cuts come after changes involving Metta Healthcare, which is the parent company of Ohio’s Hospice and Pure Healthcare, taking place in summer 2023.

Last June, Dayton-based insurer CareSource announced plans to acquire a new affiliate, Radiant Alliance, following regulatory approval.

Radiant Alliance was a new nonprofit formed by a partnership between Metta Healthcare, which is the parent company of Ohio’s Hospice and Pure Healthcare, along with United Church Homes.

While Ohio’s Hospice is one of the members of Radiant Alliance, collaborating on shared initiatives with other members, a representative of Radiant Alliance said its members operate independently of one another.