One of Dayton’s largest businesses acquires Texas-based Milford Companies

The details of the transaction, including purchase price, were not disclosed.

One of the Dayton area’s largest businesses, employers and fastest-growing companies, Winsupply is in the business of construction wholesaling, every day supplying thousands of different products to contractors and installers nationwide.

It shares risk and equity with partner companies — more than 660 of them — nationwide.

Chase Brown, who currently serves as the COO of Milford Companies, will continue leading the company as president.

“It’s truly rare to find two businesses that share each other’s core values, like Milford and Winsupply,” Brown said in a statement. “Milford has been part of my family for three generations, so I didn’t take it lightly when we decided to find a partner.We are confident that this partnership will not only preserve the rich history of our business but also pave the way for many more generations of entrepreneurial success.”

Milford CEO Shawn Beard said he will continue to play a pivotal role in the business as an actively involved leader and member of the board of directors.

“The Winsupply partnership honestly checked all the boxes for what was important to me personally and professionally,” Beard said in a statement. “For me, entrusting Milford’s future into someone else’s hands was almost impossible. But my impossible decision was easily made over the weeks and months of discussions. The level of confidence that my team had in Winsupply was evident.”

Greg Holbrock, Winsupply’s vice president of mergers and acquisitions, said the Milford Companies have “a top-notch professional team.”

“We could not be more excited to add this organization to the Winsupply Family of Companies,” Hobrock said. “The partnership will position Winsupply for continued strategic growth opportunities and expand the organization’s waterworks portfolio.”