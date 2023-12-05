BreakingNews
Troy Tavern lawsuits have tentative deal; city council OKs, but details unclear

One of Dayton’s largest businesses acquires Texas-based Milford Companies

Business
By
15 minutes ago
X

Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has acquired Milford Companies, a leading distributor of pipe, valve, and fitting (PVF) and water works products, Winsupply announced this morning.

Milford Companies has been operating since 1972, supplying materials and rental equipment required for customers’ infrastructure needs, with five locations across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

The details of the transaction, including purchase price, were not disclosed.

ExploreMiamisburg elementary school grade banding plan took months to organize

One of the Dayton area’s largest businesses, employers and fastest-growing companies, Winsupply is in the business of construction wholesaling, every day supplying thousands of different products to contractors and installers nationwide.

It shares risk and equity with partner companies — more than 660 of them — nationwide.

Chase Brown, who currently serves as the COO of Milford Companies, will continue leading the company as president.

“It’s truly rare to find two businesses that share each other’s core values, like Milford and Winsupply,” Brown said in a statement. “Milford has been part of my family for three generations, so I didn’t take it lightly when we decided to find a partner.We are confident that this partnership will not only preserve the rich history of our business but also pave the way for many more generations of entrepreneurial success.”

ExploreGolden Nugget site in Kettering sold to Winsupply; new restaurant coming

Milford CEO Shawn Beard said he will continue to play a pivotal role in the business as an actively involved leader and member of the board of directors.

“The Winsupply partnership honestly checked all the boxes for what was important to me personally and professionally,” Beard said in a statement. “For me, entrusting Milford’s future into someone else’s hands was almost impossible. But my impossible decision was easily made over the weeks and months of discussions. The level of confidence that my team had in Winsupply was evident.”

Greg Holbrock, Winsupply’s vice president of mergers and acquisitions, said the Milford Companies have “a top-notch professional team.”

“We could not be more excited to add this organization to the Winsupply Family of Companies,” Hobrock said. “The partnership will position Winsupply for continued strategic growth opportunities and expand the organization’s waterworks portfolio.”

ExploreWinsupply’s campus in Moraine to expand with new warehouse
In Other News
1
Dayton Children’s to partner on new pediatric center, food market in...
2
Former interim CEO at Kettering Health leaving the network in April...
3
Mercy Health patients among giant data breach affecting 8.9 million...
4
CareSource launches health plans focused on diabetes
5
Dot’s Market to expand Centerville location with new pharmacy

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top