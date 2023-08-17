Winsupply’s campus in Moraine to expand with new warehouse

The Winsupply Support Services campus in Moraine continues to expand with the addition of another local company.

Plumbing company Winsupply of North Dayton, under the leadership of President Scott Ballard, will move from 3739 Inpark Circle to Winsupply’s Support Services Campus on Kettering Boulevard between Wilcon and Winsupply of Dayton/The Richard W. Schwartz Center for Innovation.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the more than 41,000-square-foot facility is expected to take place this fall with a grand opening expected next spring.

“The continued expansion of the Winsupply campus is a reflection of the company’s determination to drive progress and spur innovation,” said Jeff Dice, President, Winsupply Inc. “This addition will create a more dynamic environment to allow creativity and entrepreneurship to flourish.”

Explore Winsupply purchases site of former longtime Moraine motel

The facility is designed by John Roll with Roll & Associates Architects. It will be built by Wilcon Co., part of the Winsupply Family of Companies.

Winsupply of North Dayton will include a local company office and sales counter filling more than 4,200 square feet and more than 23,000 square feet reserved for warehouse storage. Additional square footage will be held for multi-purpose storage and future company needs.

The building will include two loading docks, multiple doors for customer pick-ups, custom designed lighting, and will showcase many of the products and services being offered within the company.

“We are beyond excited to add a premier electrical wholesaler to our Winsupply Campus,” Bill Tolliver, the company’s real estate services/in-house counsel, said in a release. “This is another sign of expansive growth of Winsupply and our commitment to the city of Moraine.”

One of the Dayton area’s largest businesses, employers and fastest-growing companies, Winsupply is in the business of construction wholesaling, every day supplying thousands of different products to contractors and installers nationwide.

It shares risk and equity with partner companies — more than 660 of them — nationwide.

Rob Ferguson, president of Local Company Group, said the new location will allow for future growth and enhance Winsupply of North Dayton’s customer experience.

The close proximity to Winsupply of Dayton is expected to create both collaboration and cooperation between the electrical and plumbing trades, the company said. In addition, Ballard plans to begin selling HVAC products from this same location.

“We are projecting growth rates double what we have experienced over the last two years,” he said. “With most of our competitors located in downtown Dayton or north of Dayton, we anticipate significant traffic at our customer counter since we will be one of only a few options south of downtown Dayton.

“The size of our new facility will also help us accommodate large customer orders that require us to hold materials for the duration of projects.”

”

The addition of another local company in Moraine will allow Winsupply Support Services employees to pilot new services and technology within, of an entirely new industry, within just feet of their existing offices, the company said.