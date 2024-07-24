Business that creates customized apparel opens downtown Miamisburg storefront

“It’s just like a regular printer, but it’s massive and it prints on fabric instead of white paper,” said Hartings, of Bellbrook. “So it’s just white fabric and ... that gives us the creative freedom to design any look for every sport and uniform.”

It’s also beneficial to the customer, she said.

“Other jerseys that don’t have a fully sub, you’re paying probably an extra $5 to $10 to put a logo on the sleeve,” she said. “Full sublimation allows full print coverage in any location without additional charges you’ll have with other print styles, such as screen printing.”

Nomadx, pronounced “Nomadics”, also offers promotional items such as banners and business cards and any graphic design work, she said. The company’s primary customer base is parents, coaches and businesses.

Hartings said she launched Nomadx as “a side hustle” in Kettering in 2019, working part time while her husband, Matt, provided moral support along the way and the two raised Alyah, their 2-year-old daughter.

She said the various skills and insights she acquired in marketing/design-related efforts over the past decade or so unknowingly prepared her to not just chase her dreams, but fuel them and fulfill her purpose.

“After a year-and-a half, I took the risk to dedicate more time to building Nomadx,” Hartings said. “A couple years later, I had the opportunity to partner with an indoor facility to operate in a small section of the building. This opened the door to expand production and equipment, leading to tripling sales numbers and the confidence to go out on my own.”

She said she came up with the idea for Nomadx “with the true belief in the quote of ‘not all who wander are lost,’ such as a nomad.”

“For most my working life, my path wasn’t clear and nothing felt as fulfilling as I thought possible,” she said.

During the five-year journey to get the business up and running, Hartings said she “always grew at the pace of the business.” Getting the storefront prepared took roughly two months.

She said she opted to open a downtown Miamisburg storefront at 129 N. Main St. because of “the people, the opportunity, a perfect space and a thriving downtown.”

“We are mainly a destination location, but the business required dedicated space to operate production,” Hartings said. “We decided to take a leap of faith and include retail and sell a variety of branded apparel and local school spirit wear.”

Hours of operation for Nomadx are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.