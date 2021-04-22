Pay with your palm? Amazon expands tech to Whole Foods

Amazon, which acquired the grocery chain in 2017, has installed its Amazon One palm-scanning devices at the Broadway and Madison Avenue site. The company plans to expand the contactless technology to seven additional Seattle-area Whole Foods stores in coming months, Amazon physical retail executive Dilip Kumar wrote in a blog post.

Amazon, which often uses Seattle as a laboratory to test technologies, unveiled the scanners at two Amazon Go stores in South Lake Union in the fall. Since then, they’ve also been installed in 10 more Seattle-area Amazon stores, including the Amazon Go Grocery in Redmond, Amazon Books in University Village and the Amazon 4-Star in Southcenter.