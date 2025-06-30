Loose Ends Brewing Company’s annual Crab Rangoon Eating Contest is this week

Breaking: CareFlight nurses, medics demand contract with Premier Health

Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville is hosting its second annual Crab Rangoon Eating Contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Do you think you have what it takes to eat more than 42 crab rangoons in five minutes?

If so, Loose Ends Brewing Company’s annual Crab Rangoon Eating Contest returns Thursday, July 3.

Crab rangoon has been a signature item on the Centerville brewery’s menu since opening in 2020 at 890 S. Main St. They’re handmade, flash fried and served with a zesty sweet chili sauce.

Owner John Loose launched the contest in 2023 after pondering the question, “Is there a limit to how many crab rangoon one person can eat?”

The inaugural champion ate 27 crab rangoons within five minutes. Last year’s ate 42 and hopes to return this year to defend his title.

More than 600 crab rangoons were handmade and served fresh from the kitchen during last year’s competition.

This event, starting at 5 p.m., is free to attend and open to all ages.

To sign up to compete, visit handstamp.com/e/3rd-annual-crab-rangoon-contest-kr43j4rv. There is a competition fee of $15 plus processing fees.

MORE DETAILS

Loose Ends Brewing Company is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit looseendsbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook (@looseendsbrewing) or Instagram (@loose_ends_brewing) pages.

