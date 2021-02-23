Presto Indoor Smokers recalled due to electric shock risk

National Presto Industries, Inc., is recalling about 25,000 indoor smokers due to a defect in the heating element causing a risk of electric shock.
The recall involves all Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with model numbers 0601304 and 0601405. The model number is on a sticker on the underside of the smoker.
Smokers were sold in black stainless steel and camouflage finishes at Shopko, Sears, Kmart, Belk, Veterans Canteen Store and other home appliance stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Wayfair, Kohls, Walmart and other websites.
The smokers were sold from June 2018 to December 2020 for between $70 and $110.
No injuries have been reported, but the company said it had received reports of five smokers tripping circuit breakers and outlets.
According to the recall, consumers can contact National Presto for a refund at 833-909-1524 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by completing an online registration form to apply for a refund and receive a shipping label.