Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek to cease trauma program this weekend

Soin Medical Center will continue to operate its emergency room even though it will no longer be a trauma center, Kettering Health said. A representative of Kettering Health said patient care would not change.

“The emergency department will still continue to operate and deliver the same care as today for all patients,” Kettering Health said in a statement.

Explore Soin family sues Kettering Health for alleged naming rights issues

Soin Medical Center will “treat nearly all conditions,” the health system said.

“We will help our community’s highest acuity patients get to the level I or level II trauma program that best meets their needs in a streamlined way,” Kettering Health’s statement said.

Soin Medical Center, located at 3535 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek, opened in February 2012 and became verified as a level III trauma facility in 2014.

Soin Medical Center was where three of the four shooting victims were taken following the Nov. 20 shooting at a Beavercreek Walmart.

Ohio law defines trauma or a “traumatic injury” as meaning severe damage to someone or destruction of tissue that creates a significant risk of loss of life; loss of a limb; significant, permanent disfigurement; and/or significant, permanent disability.

Trauma causes can include a blunt or penetrating injury; exposure to electromagnetic, chemical, or radioactive energy; drowning, suffocation, or strangulation; or a deficit or excess of heat.

The trauma system is designed to get severely injured patients to the “right hospital, in the right manner, in the right amount of time,” according to Ohio EMS. These three factors can impact the patient’s chances of survival while minimizing chances of suffering severe disabilities, the state says.

A $70 million expansion at Soin Medical Center, including a new patient tower, opened in September 2020.

Kettering Health has already closed one of its emergency rooms earlier this year in Miami County. This year is also the last year for collection of Greene County’s last .5-mill hospital levy for Kettering Health Greene Memorial.

Kettering Health has 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.