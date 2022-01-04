Springfield physician-owned hospital strikes business deal with Premier, OhioHealth

The two health networks said they have formed a joint venture that will join 35 physicians in sharing ownership of the multi-specialty hospital.

“This partnership brings needed resources to successfully innovate in a changing health care landscape while allowing the doctors to maintain independence and focus on clinical excellence,” Steve Eisentrager, president of Ohio Valley, said in a statement. “The Board was committed to selecting a partner who would continue to build on the success of Ohio Valley as a trusted healthcare partner in our local community.”