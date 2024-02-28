Tom Raga named president of AES Ohio

Ken Zagzebski was named president and CEO of AES Ohio in August 2023. The company says he will remain SVP of AES, president Utilities and CEO of AES Ohio.

“Tom is an outstanding leader for AES at the local and national level,” Zagzebski said in a statement. “Tom has helped lead AES Ohio in its transformation from a vertically integrated utility to an electric transmission and distribution company. The process was comprised of multiple state and federal regulatory decisions, and Tom’s leadership was a key to our success.”

AES Ohio provides electric transmission and distribution service to more than 527,000 customers across its 6,000-square-mile service territory in west central Ohio.

Raga will be accountable for the utility’s budget, advancing the utility customer experience, growth, regulatory, government affairs and community impact projects.

“I look forward to continuing the important work our team has been doing for customers in Ohio and accelerating the energy transition happening in West Central Ohio,” Raga said in a statement. “Above all, AES remains focused on providing safe and reliable power while continuing our long-standing leadership and involvement in the community.”

Along with the AES Ohio announcement, AES Indiana names Brandi Davis-Handy president of AES Indiana.

A Southwest Ohio native, Raga graduated from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

He joined AES in 2010 and has held management roles including overseeing transmission resource planning, customer care, communications, strategic accounts, stakeholder management, safety and environmental services.

Prior to joining AES, Raga was a vice president at Sinclair Community College in Dayton and is a former member of the Ohio House of Representatives. His community service includes board positions on the Dayton Development Coalition, Indiana Energy Association, Dayton Business Committee, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and Capital Square Foundation.