Breaking: Woman indicted in man’s death, Trotwood house fire pleads guilty

Turner: We were able to protect all Wright-Patterson probationary jobs

Congressman tells Dayton Defense group that waivers protect all base probationary employees
U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, seen in this May 24, 2025 photo speaking to attendees during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly spring session at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Turner said Aug. 7 that he was able to secure waivers that protected civilian jobs at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Air Force photo by Ken LaRock.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, seen in this May 24, 2025 photo speaking to attendees during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly spring session at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Turner said Aug. 7 that he was able to secure waivers that protected civilian jobs at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Air Force photo by Ken LaRock.
Business
By
26 minutes ago
X

FAIRBORN — U.S. Rep. Mike Turner told members of the Dayton Defense industry group Thursday that he was able to secure waivers that protect the jobs of probationary-status civilian federal government employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

That move protects hundreds of jobs at the largest single-site employer in Ohio. What remains to be seen, however, is how many Wright-Patterson civilians have opted to take advantage of Trump administration incentives to retire early or leave their positions.

ExploreFrom February: No WPAFB probationary employees have lost jobs yet

“There were approximately 2,500 people who were in probationary status,” the Dayton Republican said after his remarks at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, the former Holiday Inn Fairborn. “The fear was there could be up to 1,200 who might be at risk.”

Turner said Wright-Patterson leaders applied for waivers to protect those workers.

“We worked with the White House and the Department of Defense to get those waivers processed,” Turner said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, speaking with members of Dayton Defense at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Fairborn on Aug. 7, 2025. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

icon to expand image

Audience members applauded when Turner shared the news at the hotel. The waivers have never been reported previously.

Earlier this year, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said he was leading a “reevaluation of our probationary workforce.”

The secretary at the time said the re-evaluation was happening across government, not just the Department of Defense.

Wright-Patterson has been a reliable — and growing —economic engine for the Dayton area, and a center of Air Force research and development for decades. The base has some 38,000 civilian and military employees and a huge economic impact.

“I heard from many managers at the base the anxiety that was occurring in the employment base at Wright-Patterson,” Turner said during his prepared remarks. “It’s good to have that (resolved).”

He also reminded his audience that he held firm against an attempt to alter how retirement benefits are calculated for federal employees.

“I was actually the lone voice on the (House Oversight and Government Reform) committee,” Turner said. “Fortunately, in order to pass the bill, they needed every one lone voice.”

Ultimately, the proposal to change retirement benefits for federal employees was not included in the federal budget plan that narrowly passed the U.S. House in May.

And he said that if another budgetary “continuing resolution” can be avoided, it’s his hope that funding for continued construction at Wright-Patterson can be secured on the Senate side. In July, the House passed the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026 221 to 209.

With the help of Ohio Sens. Jon Husted and Bernie Moreno, Turner continues to pursue funding for the design of a new home for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and other projects at Wright-Patterson.

Husted so far has been able to secure $30 million for the new Human Performance Wing facility at Wright-Patterson, the congressman said.

“As a community, this has been a high priority,” Turner said. “We have been working collectively on the design, funding, and we’ve been advocating for the final construction dollars. He currently has that in the appropriations bill.”

The key will be “working as a team to ensure that those dollars stay,” he added.

In Other News
1
AFMC civilians will thrive in ‘AcqDemo’ pay system, advocates say
2
VA cancels contracts for most bargaining-unit employees
3
‘I can’t wait for parts to come out of’ Dayton, Joby CEO says in...
4
NEW DETAILS: Colorado rifle, optics company bought former paper company...
5
445th Airlift Wing will host free concert to salute Honor Flight

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.