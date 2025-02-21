NEW DETAILS: No WPAFB probationary employees have lost jobs yet

“There are rumors and speculation circulating regarding the status of probationary employees. As of now (Thursday, 20 Feb, 6 p.m.), NO probationary termination notices have been sent to AF employees at Wright-Patterson AFB. We do not have the number of Wright-Patterson AFB employees who may be affected by termination actions. We are supporting the Department of the Air Force as it makes decisions on the future of its workforce and continue to support our employees with extensive resources dedicated to their well-being.”

The statement came as leaders of the Department of Defense were contemplating what appeared to be plans for mass firings of civilian employees. It has been unclear how deep those firings would go.

In a video posted late Thursday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said he was leading a “reevaluation of our probationary workforce,” guided by the Office of Personnel Management’s Jan. 20 directive.

Wright-Patterson has been a reliable economic engine of the Dayton area for decades. The base has some 38,000 civilian and military employees and a huge economic impact.