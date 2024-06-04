BreakingNews
VIDEO: See Intel’s Arizona semiconductor factories in action

Ohio will be home to two new Intel Corp. semiconductor manufacturing plants being built on a 1,000-acre site in the New Albany International Business Park northeast of Columbus in Licking County.

The company also announced construction and expansion projects in New Mexico, Arizona and Oregon.

Intel currently has four factories in Arizona and two more under construction.

This video shows what happens inside at the Intel Corp. Assembly and Test Technology Development factories in Chandler, Arizona where technicians build the multi-chip packages that include substrates, computer chips and heat spreaders.

This newspaper took a look at progress on Intel’s Ohio project and the company’s statewide training effort, which involves more than 80 Ohio colleges and universities, including 10 in the Dayton-Springfield-Butler County region.

See all the stories in our Intel Corp. series here:

Local programs create training pipeline for Intel’s 3,000 semiconductor plant jobs

‘Silicon Heartland’ construction on schedule at Intel semiconductor plants that will employ 3,000

PHOTOS: See the Intel Corp. semiconductor fabrication plants in being built in New Albany, Ohio

More stories coming Wednesday and Thursday

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

