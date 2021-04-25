VOICE OF DAYTON BUSINESS: Be an ally to corporate women leaders

To put this into numbers, Ohio’s population is 51% female. In the Dayton region, MBA grads are 40% women, management is 51.5% women, first-year law students are 51% women. However, when it comes to executive leadership in the region, that number drops significantly to only 23% women. We don’t have an intake problem in this region, we have an upgrade problem.

Supporting a solution to this problem and providing an equitable pathway is the responsibility of our entire community. It’s even more important for those of us in leadership roles, and that responsibility grows even greater for those of us who are men in leadership roles. Being a male ally, challenging the norms and being an advocate for advancing women is a role we should be proud to play.