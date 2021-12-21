Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Washington Twp. hospital names new leader

Keith Jenkins is the new president of Kettering Health Washington Township. CONTRIBUTED
caption arrowCaption
Keith Jenkins is the new president of Kettering Health Washington Township. CONTRIBUTED

Business
By Kaitlin Schroeder
40 minutes ago

A new president has been named to lead Kettering Health Washington Township, the facility formerly called Southview Medical Center..

The new president, Keith Jenkins, has been president of human resources company The Oniru Group, which counts Kettering Health among clients.

Jenkins replaces Daniel Tryon, who in November was chosen as president of Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Greene Memorial.

Kettering Health Washington Township has an emergency department, maternity unit, hand trauma center, heart and vascular care, and other services.

Kettering Health said in its announcement that Jenkins’ 30 years of HR experience includes time at Kettering Health, where he worked for nine years in roles including HR director and system inclusion officer.

“We are excited to welcome Keith back to Kettering Health,” Kettering Health CEO Fred Manchur said in a statement.

He also previously worked with Kettering Health Dayton’s medical residency program in affiliation with Ohio University. His experience also includes time at Reynolds + Reynolds and Dayton VA Medical Center.

In Other News
1
Premier Health, one of region’s largest employers, names new CEO
2
Rare Tiffany window from Woodland Cemetery getting restored in...
3
Ohio updates its website to help people find top jobs
4
Best of 2021: Top 7 stories from Centerville this year
5
JobsOhio focuses on military and federal sector, sees record growth

About the Author

Follow Kaitlin Schroeder on twitter

Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top