Washington Twp. hospital names new leader

A new president has been named to lead Kettering Health Washington Township, the facility formerly called Southview Medical Center..
The new president, Keith Jenkins, has been president of human resources company The Oniru Group, which counts Kettering Health among clients.
Jenkins replaces Daniel Tryon, who in November was chosen as president of Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Greene Memorial.
Kettering Health Washington Township has an emergency department, maternity unit, hand trauma center, heart and vascular care, and other services.
Kettering Health said in its announcement that Jenkins’ 30 years of HR experience includes time at Kettering Health, where he worked for nine years in roles including HR director and system inclusion officer.
“We are excited to welcome Keith back to Kettering Health,” Kettering Health CEO Fred Manchur said in a statement.
He also previously worked with Kettering Health Dayton’s medical residency program in affiliation with Ohio University. His experience also includes time at Reynolds + Reynolds and Dayton VA Medical Center.
About the Author