Winsupply purchases former Relax Inn location in Moraine

There are no immediate development plans for the property, but the company “is always looking for future expansion opportunities.”

“Given the close proximity to Winsupply’s support services campus, purchasing this property offers options for future growth that otherwise would not have been available,” the company said.

Winsupply is supplies materials for residential and commercial construction and owns a majority equity stake in more than 660 local companies nationwide.

Winsupply is collectively known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations APCO, Carr Supply, Noland Company, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. The companies conduct business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and materials in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.