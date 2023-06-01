Winsupply purchases former Relax Inn location in Moraine

Winsupply continues to expand its footprint in the city of Moraine with the recent purchase of the former Relax Inn, located at 3333 S. Dixie Drive.
While the company’s newest property will no longer function as a hotel, it will immediately begin serving the community by providing a training site for the Moraine Fire Department.
“We’ve always appreciated our ongoing partnership with the city of Moraine,” said Bill Tolliver, vice president of the Wholesalers Property Company LLC and assistant corporate council for Winsupply, said in a release. “Winsupply is excited to provide a space where our local heroes can enhance their knowledge, capabilities and skills.”
The Moraine Fire Department will be training at the property from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5 through June 7.
The company said its purchase of the property falls in line with its ongoing strategic land purchases, including 3300 Kettering Blvd., which is now home to Winsupply of Dayton and the Richard W. Schwartz Center for Innovation.
There are no immediate development plans for the property, but the company “is always looking for future expansion opportunities.”
“Given the close proximity to Winsupply’s support services campus, purchasing this property offers options for future growth that otherwise would not have been available,” the company said.
Winsupply is supplies materials for residential and commercial construction and owns a majority equity stake in more than 660 local companies nationwide.
Winsupply is collectively known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations APCO, Carr Supply, Noland Company, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. The companies conduct business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and materials in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.
