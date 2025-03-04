WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Jenny Michael, owner and co-CEO of Ohlmann Group

Answer: My business partner and I acquired the Ohlmann Group in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: While I started my career in the advertising agency arena, I’ve spent the past 25 years on the corporate side managing the communication and marketing function for a variety of organizations across industries. When the opportunity to join Ohlmann Group came along, it combined my passion for marketing and communications with an opportunity to lead an organization that served clients across industries. It is a perfect fit because it brings my experience from the client perspective and the opportunity to own an advertising agency together. This was a perfect next step in my career, and I’m in awe of how perfectly it came together.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: I have truly been blessed across my career to have the most amazing mentors and role models. On a personal and professional level, there have been countless people who poured into me and helped shape who I am today. Over the past year, I have been so fortunate to have a deep bench of legal, financial and business experts who were always ready to take my call and to offer my sage advice or help connect me to a great resource. You can never have too many connections, and that really came to light for me in transition to business ownership.

My personal board of directors varies upon the need. At the top of the list is my husband, Jason, who brings perspective to every challenge I face. Other go-to people who always have my back and offer incredible guidance include, my business partner, David Bowman and two of my former bosses, Dan McCabe and Richard Topping.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Be bold. I learned early in my life to always bet on myself. That has empowered me to take big leaps of faith which have been key to my success.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: I love people and their stories, and everyone has one. I get tremendous joy from helping people tell their stories, so while no one has yet to give me my own syndicated talk show (my childhood dream), I still get the opportunity to tell the stories of our clients, which fills my cup.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: I serve as first vice chair of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio Board, am a member of the boards of Learn to Earn, United Rehabilitation Services and the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

I believe to whom much is given, much is expected. I have been so blessed throughout my career with tremendous opportunities, amazing mentors and great leadership, and it is a privilege to pay it forward by supporting several nonprofit organizations that are doing incredible work.

