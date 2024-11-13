WOMEN IN BUSINESS: LaShawn A. Graham, Dayton Public Schools

Answer: My path to becoming the Director of Federal Programs was neither direct nor planned. I began my career with Dayton Public Schools in March 1994 as an elementary school secretary at Miami Chapel Elementary. Over the years, I also worked at Hickorydale Elementary, in the Math/Science department, and eventually found my place in State and Federal Programs, where I gained valuable knowledge about federal programming within Dayton Public Schools.

During this time, I completed my Associate’s Degree in Business Management at Sinclair Community College, followed by my Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Management at Nyack College (now Alliance University). Advancing my education opened numerous opportunities for me within State and Federal Programs, reinforcing my hands-on learning under the guidance of supportive Executive Directors.

In the spring of 2018, the superintendent approached me with the news that I would step into the role of Director of Federal Programs.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: What led me to this point in my career has been a combination of passion, adaptability and continuous learning. Starting as an elementary school secretary, I developed a deep commitment to education and a firsthand understanding of the school system. Each role I took on taught me more about the impact of educational programs, especially those funded at the state and federal levels.

My desire to grow professionally pushed me to further my education, earning degrees that deepened my understanding of business and organizational management. As I moved through various positions, I was fortunate to have mentors who recognized my potential and invested in my growth. Their guidance, along with my own dedication to making a difference, laid a strong foundation for my work in federal programs.

In 2018, when the superintendent approached me with the opportunity to lead as the Director of Federal Programs, it felt like a natural step, built upon years of learning, hard work, and the relationships I had fostered. Each experience along the way prepared me to take on this role with confidence and a strong sense of purpose.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: The great mentors I have had throughout my career are Rose P. Chatman, Michal Ann Gray and Charlie Graham.

Q: What advice do you have for women growing their careers?

A: My advice to women growing their careers is to embrace both patience and persistence. Growth doesn’t always follow a straight line, and sometimes the most valuable experiences come from unexpected paths. Be open to learning from every role you take on, even if it doesn’t seem like the “perfect” step toward your end goal. Every position builds skills and insights that will serve you later on.

It’s also essential to continue investing in yourself through education and professional development. Seek out mentors who can guide you, and never be afraid to ask for help or advice. Surround yourself with people who challenge you, support you, and inspire you to be better.

Above all, trust in your journey and believe in your abilities. When new opportunities come your way, step up to them with confidence, even if they feel daunting. Your unique voice and perspective have real value. Don’t shy away from taking up space, advocating for yourself, and showing up as a leader in every setting. Each step you take forward is a building block for the career — and the impact —you’re meant to have.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: I graduated from John H. Patterson Cooperative High School studying as an executive secretary with the hopes of going to Kent State University to become a paralegal or a lawyer.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: I am the former Immediate Past President (July 202 -June 2023) President (July 2021-June 2022) President Elect (July 2020-June 2021) and Urban Liaison (May 2018-July 2020) for the Ohio Association of Administrators of State and Federal Education Programs. I am now serving as a member of the organization.

