Woolpert acquires Florida firm known for planning, design of maritime facilities

The companies said BA is known internationally for the planning and design of cruise line and port terminals, and it has earned more than 200 awards for design excellence and project wins across six continents.

Suzette Stoler, Woolpert’s vice president and buildings sector leader, said the merger enhances Woolpert’s ability to provide full architecture, engineering and interior design services, with an emphasis on strengthening design capabilities and expertise.

“BA is a progressive and high-performing firm that embodies our core values,” Stoler said in a statement. “Gaining bench strength and adding geospatial solutions to their architecture, engineering, and interior design capabilities will expand our collective ability to advance the built environment, whether we’re talking about ports and airports, health care facilities, educational facilities, municipal parks, hotels, etc. This combination makes us all stronger.”

BA Chairman of the Board and Principal in Charge Willy Bermello said BA chose to join Woolpert to deepen its architect-engineer services and to tap into new and adjacent industries with Woolpert’s geospatial and strategic consulting capabilities.

With about 200 Dayton-area employees, Woolpert has more than 2,000 employees and 60 offices on five continents in all.

The company has been active and growing in recent years. In 2019, Woolpert acquired Virginia-based Waller, Todd & Sadler Architects, as well as South African geospatial services company Southern Mapping. In 2020, Woolpert acquired Springfield-based Data Cloud Solutions, and last fall the local firm acquired school facilities management company Cooperative Strategies.