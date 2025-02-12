Longtime employee acquires Dayton-area running store chain, plots growth via collaboration, inclusion

Founded in 2005 as a companion store to Soccer Plus, Runners Plus aims to provide products, service and advice to professional runners, walker-joggers and “anyone seeking insights on footwear and wellness,” the company said.

It operates three locations in the Dayton area including Brown Street (near the University of Dayton), Fairborn (near the Nutter Center) and South Dayton (near the Dayton Mall) and an online store serving customers nationwide.

In 2024, Runners Plus was profitable, expanding its customer base both in-store and online and taking in approximately $4 million in revenue, staying steady but “pretty flat” compared to 2023, Contreras said. For 2025, the company is aiming for between 5% and 10% revenue growth, targeting $4.5 million in revenue, he said.

“Runners Plus has always been a division of Soccer Plus. and so every decision that we did was in the context of, ‘How does this help the overall company?’” Contreras told this news outlet. “2024 was a good year ... but, 2025 allows us, with the splitting the companies apart and having Runners Plus be its own entity, (to) support running clubs, whether it’s through corporate partnerships (or) race sponsorships.”

Contreras also said he is launching a corporate outreach program offering onsite wellness support services.

He said that when he started as owner at the end of 2024, he brought the staff together to create a shared vision rather than just telling everyone his plans. His 40-member team, with backgrounds in coaching, athletic training and community organizing, are involved with various aspects of the business and its community initiatives.

Runners Plus supports such organizations as NAMI, Shoes4TheShoeless, and the Five River MetroParks Foundation, as well as community-focused running group Dayton Track Club.

“It’s essential to consider the environments in which we operate,” Contreras said. ”Runners Plus exists for more than just profit — we prioritize treating people right and giving back in meaningful ways.”

Contreras, a runner himself, met his wife Ashley when the two were young associates at the store. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton, where he captained cross-country and was awarded Student-Athlete of the Year. He also earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina.

He serves on the Running Industry Association’s Board of Directors.

A 20th anniversary event for Runners Plus this summer is slated to bring together partners, vendors, community groups and other Dayton-area businesses and organizations.