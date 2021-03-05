2021 Buick Envision’s new looks, features have the feel of a hit

Based on a weeklong test, the new model should do even better, thanks to upscale looks, new features, improved ride and handling, a standard turbocharged engine and smooth nine-speed automatic transmission.

The 2021 Buick Envision is on sale now. It competes with small upscale SUVs like the Acura RDX, Audi Q3, Infiniti QX50, Lexus UX, Lincoln Corsair, Mazda CX-5 and VW Tiguan.

Standard safety features:

Automatic emergency braking

Following distance indicator

Forward collision alert

Front pedestrian braking

Automatic high beams

Lane change alert

Lane keeping alert and assist

Blind spot and rear cross traffic alerts

Rear park assist

Other safety/assist features:

Enhanced automatic emergency braking

HD surround vision

Head-up display

Rear camera mirror

Front park assist

Adaptive cruise control

Enhanced automatic parking assist

Driving impressions

The 2021 Envision benefits from switching to GM’s D2 architecture and new proportions.

It’s available with front- or all-wheel drive. A 2.0L turbo engine and nine-speed automatic transmission are standard. The new engine produces less power than the old model’s optional 2.0L turbo, but a lower and broader torque peak — 1500-4000 RPM now versus 3000 RPM before — help keep performance competitive.

I tested a top of the line AWD Avenir model. Avenir is Buick’s level for features looks and trim. It’s new to the Envision line for ’21. Despite a plethora of new features, my AWD Avenir weighed 151 pounds less than the top version of the previous generation.

The new Envision’s 109.4-inch wheelbase is 1.1 inch longer than its predecessor, but overall length decreases 1.2 inches to 182.5.

The longer wheelbase and shorter length combine with new steering gear to make the Envision maneuverable and easy to park. A new five-link rear suspension combines to a smooth ride and stability. Selectable drive modes include Touring (front-wheel drive), All-wheel drive, Sport and Off-road. As with most front-wheel-drive-based SUVs, the term “off-road” is used loosely. The optional all-wheel-drive system’s twin-clutch rear end can shift torque front right to left wheel, but the system is geared for on-road performance and mobility in snow, not significant off-road challenges.

The Envision is quiet and comfortable on surface roads and at highway speed. I found myself using the Sport setting most of the time, particularly on the highway, when it improved on-center feel in fast cruising.

The transmission is smooth and quick, delivering unobtrusive shifts even in hard acceleration. The Envision can tow 1,500 pounds.

Looks get an A; shifter gets an Incomplete

The new Envision is 1.7 inches wider, its roof 2.2 inches lower, than the previous model. Those proportions combine with a wide, black grille containing a chrome wing and Buick roundel, and wraparound wing-shaped LED signature lights give the Envision a much more dynamic appearance than its predecessor.

The profile is marked by character lines in the front fenders and doors and a fast windshield. GM’s German design studio began Envision styling. When that studio transferred to Peugeot with the sale of Opel, GM studios in the U.S. took over.

The interior is equally appealing. Passenger space is almost unchanged, so there’s plenty of headroom. The wider body pays off in more shoulder room and a more accommodating front-seat center console. Leg and cargo space are fine.

The interior features soft materials at most touch points, with plenty of lines and contours on the dash. My Avenir had black, perforated leather seats sewn in a diamond pattern.

Base models have an 8.0-inch touch screen — small in a segment loaded with luxury. A 10.25-inch screen is available. There are easy to use buttons and dials for audio and climate control. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and charging are standard.

While most of the controls are simple and straightforward, the shifter uses a new design reminiscent of Honda/Acura’s kluged center-console combo of buttons and levers. I prefer GMC’s piano-key layout, but maybe Buick’s new one will grow on me.

How much?

Envision prices start at $31,800 for a base front-drive model. Unlike the first-gen, when front-wheel drive was reserved for lower models, buyers in frost-free areas can get it on any trim level now.

All-wheel drive prices start at $33,600.

The 2.0L engine and nine-speed transmission are standard on all Envisions.

I tested a loaded AWD Envision Avenir that stickered at $45,615. All prices exclude destination charges.

The EPA rates the Envision at 24 mpg in the city, 31 on the highway and 26 in combined driving. AWD models come in at 22/29/25. Its fuel economy compares well to competitors except the hybrid Lexus UX 250h.

Envision prices are also competitive.

Features on the Envision I tested include:

10.25-inch touch screen

Wireless charging

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Navigation

Alexa compatible

Head-up display

Remote start

Active noise cancellation

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Heated rear seats

60/40 split folding rear seat

Dual-zone climate control

Hands-free programmable power tailgate

Automatic parking

Video rear mirror

Sunroof

Adaptive cruise control

2021 Buick Envision at a glance

Front- or all-wheel drive compact five-passenger SUV

Base price: $31,800

Estimated price as tested: $45,615

On sale now

Key competitors: Acura RX, Audi Q3, Infiniti QX50, Lexus UX, Lincoln Corsair, Mazda CX-5, VW Tiguan

Engine: 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder

Power: 228 hp @ 5,000 rpm, 258 pound-feet of torque @ 1,500-4,000

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Estimated EPA fuel economy: 22 mpg city/29 highway/25 combined. Regular gasoline

Wheelbase: 109.4 inches

Length: 182.5 inches

Width: 74.1 inches

Height: 64.6 inches

Curb weight: 3,932 pounds

Towing capacity: 1,500 pounds

Assembled in Yantai, China

Mark Phelan is the Detroit Free Press auto critic. He can be reached at mmphelan@freepress.com.