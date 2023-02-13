‘We don’t want people to forget’; Search continues for missing Beavercreek man

The Lesabre was found Jan. 31 nearly 80 miles away in Mercer County near Overdrive Entertainment on U.S. 127, just south of Siegrist-Jutte Road.

Tina said that police have found two confirmed leads – the license plate was picked up at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 30 on Trebein Road, and a man driving home in Mercer County saw the vehicle at 11 p.m. She added that the car was out of gas and the battery was dead when police found it.

She said that there have been searches in Mercer County and in Beavercreek as well as a few tips, but so far none of them have found Robert.

“We’re just desperate for any leads, and sightings, and information,” she said, later adding, “We’re hopeful someone may have seen something, no matter how small.”

Although Robert Hageman suffers from dementia, Tina said that someone speaking to him or giving him a ride might not realize it.

We have reached out to Beavercreek police to ask for any updates on the search and will update this story with any new information.

Robert is white, stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 156 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts or believes they may have seen him are asked to call 911 or the Beavercreek Police Department at 937-426-1225.