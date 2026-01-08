The 2-day Big Cheese Festival at Jungle Jim’s will have more than 400 cheeses

Drink wristbands for beer and wine samplings can be purchased at the show for an additional $35.

“Ever since we stopped it because of Covid, it’s been our most anticipated, most requested event,” said Zack Cobb, the store’s creative director.

The last Big Cheese festival — Jungle Jim’s seventh — was in February 2020, just before Covid closed down events and changed how public gatherings are conducted.

Festival goers will find more than 400 cheeses from dozens of vendors for sampling at booths set up throughout the event center. Look for aged cheddar, creamy gouda, funky blues, washed rinds, along with pickles, olives and a stacked charcuterie.

Experts from the creameries will be available to suggest beer or wine pairings with the cheeses – which include international offerings. Representatives will answer questions and hand out samplings of their wares.

“This is a sampling event – right above the cheese department in the event center,’’ Cobb said. “You can buy the cheeses in the store and go home from the event with your cheese.”

There’s also an element of fun at the festival. Guests are encouraged to show up in their best attire – cheesy of course.

“We are the land of imagination and fun. We’re excite to welcome back our vendors and guests,’’ Cobb said.

“We want to celebrate the gathering as a community that loves a cheesy time.”

Attendees will also be able to vote on their favorites in the following categories: American original, cheddar, blue, charcuterie, flavored cheese, and sheep/goat and best in show.

In the cooking school, there will be cheesemaking seminars featuring Ambrosi cheese, building a charcuterie board with the Di Bruno brothers, and a wine and cheese class.

The 45-minute classes are limited to 30 per session and are held at 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. each day and cost an extra $5 or $15. Saturday classes are sold out already.

MORE INFO

Tickets: junglejims.com/big-cheese-festival