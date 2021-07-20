Centerville man recognized for confronting suspect, helping teen in mallet attack

Treon heard a 17-year-old girl’s screams Sept. 24, 2020, when Johnny Hansen attacked her with a mallet on the Iron Horse Park trail in Centerville. Treon confronted and yelled at Hansen, who then fled. Treon helped the girl to his home and called 911. She was taken to the hospital and received nearly 100 stitches.

“John didn’t stop and consider the danger he might be placing himself in by confronting a younger and much larger man who had a weapon, he only knew that a young girl was being brutally attacked and needed help,” Heck said. “Anyone willing to run towards and confront such a large weapon‐wielding individual is very brave. This is what a true Champion of Children does.”