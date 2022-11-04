Clearcreek Twp. moving ahead with new fire station in Springboro

City officials said this is a strategic location for a new fire station and department headquarters. The city will purchase the property and lease to the township consistent with the Co-Terminus Boundary Agreement.

The cost of the land is $375,000 per acre for a total of $1.5 million, according to Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto.

Clearcreek Fire Chief Steve Agenbroad said the estimated cost for the new fire station and headquarters facility would be $7.5 million to $8.5 million.

Agenbroad said in discussions with various contractors, he has learned commercial construction costs increased by 9% in the first quarter of 2022 and have gone up about 1% per month since due to higher material costs and supply chain issues. In addition, Agenbroad said there is also a shortage of laborers to build projects due to major projects underway such as the Intel project outside of Columbus that is paying top dollar for laborers and skilled tradesmen.

Agenbroad said there was some consideration to renovate and expand the fire station on South Main Street near Heatherwoode Golf Course, but that was cost-prohibitive.

Last month, Clearcreek Twp. trustees and Springboro City Council both agreed to amend an agreement to continue to share property tax revenues to finance a new fire station in the area of Ohio 741 and Lytle Five-Points Road over the next 20 years.