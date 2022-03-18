Springboro, Clearcreek Twp. to partner on new fire station

Springboro and Clearcreek Twp. are partnering to build a new fire station to serve the growing northern section of Springboro.
This week, Clearcreek Twp. trustees and Springboro City Council both agreed to amend an agreement to continue to share property tax revenues to finance a new fire station in the area of Ohio 741 and Lytle Five-Points Road over the next 20 years.
The city of Springboro and Clearcreek Twp. are served by the Clearcreek Twp. Fire District
As part of the amended agreement, the city has agreed to purchase land for the new fire station and to redirect and appropriate inside millage funds granted back to the city from the township for this endeavor.
“Providing safety service is of the utmost importance, and one of the basic tenants for why local government exists,” said City Manager Chris Pozzuto. “Partnering with the township to assist them with constructing a new fire station to service city residents makes perfect sense to help continue and enhance the excellent fire and EMS service the fire district provides.”
The new agreement will expire in 2041 and the two entities are agreeing to contribute to the project. Any land acquisition or construction costs over $5 million will be the responsibility of the township, according to the agreement. In addition, the township will manage the budget, design and construct the new fire station, according to the agreement.
“We’re so fortunate to have such great partners in the City of Springboro with whom to work on needs such as this fire station,” said Matt Clark, Clearcreek Twp. administrator. “It’s through this uncommon collaboration between our two jurisdictions that we can achieve far more together than either community could alone.”
Once a property is identified and purchased, the fire district will begin immediately designing and constructing the new fire station. The hope is to have construction underway later this year with operations beginning when completed.
