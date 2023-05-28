BreakingNews
Dayton man killed in one of two Clermont County fatal motorcycle crashes
X

Dayton man killed in one of two Clermont County fatal motorcycle crashes

Community Content
By
42 minutes ago
Both deaths involved motorcyclists

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Clermont County are investigating a pair of fatal crashes this weekend with one involving the death of a Dayton man.

According to the Batavia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Terry M. Aikins, 67, of Dayton, was riding his motorcycle on Ohio 232 about 3:12 p.m. Saturday in Monroe Twp, Clermont County. The highway patrol’s preliminary investigation indicates that Aikins was riding a 2017 Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer motorcycle and failed to negotiate a curve along Ohio 232, and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The patrol said as a result of the crash, Aikins was pronounced dead at the scene. Aikins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

ExploreSeat belt use in Ohio falls to lowest level in 18 years, survey shows

Monroe Twp. Fire and EMS, Washington Twp. Fire and EMS, and the Clermont County sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices responded to the crash scene.

No other information was available Sunday as the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation by the patrol’s Batavia Post.

Batavia post troopers are also investigating a fatal two-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday morning that happened about 12:07 a.m. on Ohio 133 at milepost 17 in Williamsburg Twp. in Clermont County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout, operated by Charles Bishop, 29, of Cincinnati, was traveling southbound on Ohio 133 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Bishop was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest on the edge of the roadway, where he was lying unconscious. A 2018 Tesla Model 3, operated by Quincy Talmadge, 21, of Westerville, was traveling northbound on Ohio 133 and struck Bishop, according to the highway patrol.

Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. No injuries were reported by the driver or occupants of the Tesla.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Fire Department & EMS, Williamsburg Fire Department & EMS, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, and Tarvin’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by the Batavia post.

In Other News
1
Deputies investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash in Darke County
2
Lebanon schools launch fundraising effort for athletic facilities...
3
Father’s Day: Tell us your favorite memory with your dad
4
COMMUNITY GEMS: Volunteers warm others with winter gear, quilts
5
COMMUNITY GEMS: Chuck Morris honors area veterans with Veterans Elite...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top