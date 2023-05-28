Dayton man killed in one of two Clermont County fatal motorcycle crashes

Batavia post troopers are also investigating a fatal two-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday morning that happened about 12:07 a.m. on Ohio 133 at milepost 17 in Williamsburg Twp. in Clermont County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout, operated by Charles Bishop, 29, of Cincinnati, was traveling southbound on Ohio 133 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Bishop was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest on the edge of the roadway, where he was lying unconscious. A 2018 Tesla Model 3, operated by Quincy Talmadge, 21, of Westerville, was traveling northbound on Ohio 133 and struck Bishop, according to the highway patrol.

Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. No injuries were reported by the driver or occupants of the Tesla.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Fire Department & EMS, Williamsburg Fire Department & EMS, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, and Tarvin’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by the Batavia post.