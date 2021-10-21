2 in stable condition following shooting in Dayton, police investigating

Two men are in stable condition after they were shot in Dayton Thursday afternoon.
The investigation began around 1 p.m. after the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received a call about people in two vehicles shooting at each other on Salem Avenue, said Dayton police Sgt. Kyle B. Thomas. Around the same time, two people with gunshot wounds arrived in two separate vehicles at Kettering Health Dayton.
Information initially relayed to dispatchers indicated the incident involved a barber shop on West Hillcrest Avenue. However, when officers checked the area they realized nothing occurred there, Thomas said.
While canvassing the area crews arrived at FamFirst Barber Shop at the corner of Salem and West Hillcrest avenues.
“The building was secure when officers arrived on scene but they could see indications of some type of crime scene inside the building,” Thomas said. “Force was used to gain entry and to make sure that no one else was hurt inside the building, which there was not.”
Due to the injuries of the two men at Kettering Health Dayton, detectives from the Violent Crime Bureau were called to investigate.
It’s not clear if the men were shooting at each other, Thomas said.
“The Violent Crime Bureau detectives are on scene trying to sort through what happened,” he said. “It does appear that the majority of what took place took place inside the barber shop, not outside, as the call originally stated.”
Detectives are working on talking to workers at the barber shop as well as other people who were at the scene. They’re also checking to see if surveillance footage is available.
Thomas encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to call 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
We will continue to update this story as more information is available.