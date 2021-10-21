2 in stable condition following shooting in Dayton, police investigating

Due to the injuries of the two men at Kettering Health Dayton, detectives from the Violent Crime Bureau were called to investigate.

It’s not clear if the men were shooting at each other, Thomas said.

“The Violent Crime Bureau detectives are on scene trying to sort through what happened,” he said. “It does appear that the majority of what took place took place inside the barber shop, not outside, as the call originally stated.”

Detectives are working on talking to workers at the barber shop as well as other people who were at the scene. They’re also checking to see if surveillance footage is available.

Thomas encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to call 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.