Passerby finds man shot to death along fence in Dayton; police seek information

A passerby found a 41-year-old man Monday who had been shot to death, police said.
“The deceased, Rolando Shoecraft, had been shot several hours prior to being discovered,” Dayton police Sgt. Godsey said.
Shoecraft was found along a fence in front of 1952 Gillsey Avenue, the sergeant said.
“The Homicide Unit responded to initiate an investigation into Mr. Shoecraft’s death and are currently examining evidence collected from the scene,” Godsey said.
It is not known who shot Shoecraft, he said.
Police are asking that anyone with information to contact detective Farkas at 937-333-1177, or to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
