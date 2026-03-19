Downtown boutique Vidia’s Closet blends fashion and empowerment

“I got started in 2020 when I opened the business in honor of my sister,” Allen said. “She was a visionary and someone who always empowered and inspired women, so I wanted to continue that legacy and empower women through fashion.”

Allen said the idea came after encouragement from her husband.

“My sister empowered and inspired women, and after she passed my husband told me, ‘You love fashion — why don’t you just go ahead and do that?’” Allen said. “So I decided to take the leap and continue that legacy.”

Allen has had a lifelong love of fashion. She has worked as a cosmetologist for nearly 30 years and owned her own salon before opening Vidia’s Closet. Before launching the boutique storefront, Allen said she ran a small boutique in the back of her salon for her clients.

“Originally, I wanted to be a buyer for a major department store because I loved fashion so much,” Allen said. “Opening my own boutique kind of allowed me to do that in my own way.”

When asked what makes Vidia’s Closet different from other retailers, Allen said the boutique focuses on offering unique pieces customers won’t find elsewhere.

“A boutique to me means unique, authentic pieces that you’re not going to see in department stores,” Allen said. “I want people to walk in here and find something special.”

Allen said she travels to Las Vegas each year to source the latest fashions, always looking for pieces that match her clients’ personal styles.

“Once we sell out of something, it’s usually gone,” Allen said. “I don’t restock a lot because I don’t want everyone looking alike. If you buy something here, I want you to feel like you have a showstopper piece.”

Allen has built a loyal following of customers she calls “VIPs.” To become a VIP, customers must spend a set dollar amount within a set period.

Members receive perks such as personal shopping experiences, first access to new arrivals, and special events, including mini photo shoots.

“To be honest, my VIP customers have really kept me in business,” Allen said. “They’re loyal, they support the boutique, and I make sure I cater to them.”

Allen said she often keeps her VIP customers in mind while sourcing new items at fashion markets in Las Vegas.

“Sometimes I’m literally at the show sending pictures to my VIP customers saying, ‘This would look amazing on you,’” she said.

One thing became clear while speaking with Allen — her boutique is about more than fashion.

“A lot of women come in here broken or just needing a pick-me-up,” Allen said. “When I style them, you don’t understand the transformation that happens. It’s so much more than fashion.”

Allen said many visits turn into deeper conversations rather than simple shopping trips.

“Sometimes women come in looking for an outfit, but we end up spending more time talking and empowering each other than we do shopping,” she said.

Allen said downtown Dayton will always serve as the home base for Vidia’s Closet.

“Downtown will always be my home base,” Allen said. “My mom worked downtown for a Fortune 500 company and used to bring us here all the time when we were kids.”

She said she enjoys seeing growth in the area.

“I love what’s happening downtown right now — especially seeing more small businesses pop up and more people living here,” Allen said.

While she plans to keep Dayton as the brand’s foundation, Allen said she hopes to expand in the future.

“My goal is to expand the brand and maybe open another location in another city while still keeping Dayton as my home base,” she said.

“As long as I walk in my purpose — empowering women and inspiring them — the fashion will take care of itself,” Allen said.

HOW TO GO:

What: Vidia’s Closet

When: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday

Where: 27 S. St Clair St., Dayton

More info vidiascloset.com