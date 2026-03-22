Montgomery County Public Health Clinic offers vaccines, testing and care

Suffaleto said one common misconception is that the public health clinic operates like a typical physician’s office. In reality, the clinic focuses on a narrower set of services.

At a traditional doctor’s office, providers address individual health concerns, monitor developmental milestones, screen for conditions such as high blood pressure, and discuss diet, exercise, and chronic disease prevention.

Public health officials are concerned about those issues as well, but their clinical work centers on communicable diseases. The clinic focuses on preventing illness in individuals and stopping diseases from spreading from person to person within the community.

Thomas said the clinic provides three primary services: immunizations, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, and tuberculosis testing and care.

The immunization clinic provides vaccines for children who need shots for school, adults who require routine vaccines throughout their lives, and travelers who need certain vaccinations before trips abroad.

The STD clinic offers testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and provides counseling to help patients understand their results and personal risk factors.

The tuberculosis clinic tests patients using either a skin test or a blood test and also provides treatment for people diagnosed with active tuberculosis.

One feature that sets the clinic apart from many medical offices is that it treats patients regardless of their ability to pay, Thomas said.

If a patient has insurance, the clinic bills the provider, including private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid. For those without insurance, the clinic uses a sliding fee scale based on a patient’s ability to pay.

Thomas said patients receive care even if they cannot afford the full cost of services. The goal is to ensure everyone can access the care they need.

Suffaleto said another common misconception is that the clinic only serves low-income residents. In reality, he said, people from a wide range of backgrounds use the clinic’s services.

Suffaleto said, “People come here for different reasons. Some come because it’s convenient if they work downtown, some come because we offer certain vaccines like travel vaccines that other places might not have, and some come because of the expertise of the staff here who deal with these very specific health issues all the time.”

Thomas said the clinic works alongside other health care providers rather than competing with them.

“We’re not in competition with pharmacies or doctors’ offices,” Thomas said. “We’re here to support and fill in the health care gaps and meet people’s needs. Our community health partners are just that — they’re partners. We want people to get vaccinated wherever they get vaccinated, but we’re here to support people and help them get what they need.”

Montgomery County Public Health officials said parking for clinic visitors in the Reibold Garage is validated. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the clinic, though some services may also accept walk-in patients depending on availability. Clinic staff encourages residents with questions about services, eligibility, or costs to contact the department directly for more information.

Columnist Anne Kane may be reached at anne@gopara.co.

HOW TO GO:

What: Montgomery County Public Health Clinic

When: All services are provide by appointment only

Location: 27 S. St. Clair St., Dayton

More info: phdmc.org/programs-a-to-z/public-health-clinic, call 937-225-4550 to schedule