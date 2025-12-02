Giving Tuesday: Places to volunteer or give donations in the Dayton region

This is a roundup of some of those needs from throughout 2025.

GOOD NEIGHBOR HOUSE

“Our community is in crisis,” said Good Neighbor House executive director Michelle Collier. “Since January we’ve seen an 86% increase in the number of people coming through our doors seeking food and hope. Now, that number is climbing every single day. ... We are serving over 200 families daily.”

GNH has doubled the number of people being served by the pantry. According to pantry director Shellie Rice, there’s been a steep drop in volunteers over the past few months. She said the core group of volunteers is aging and it’s been difficult to maintain the 30-45 volunteers needed each day. Volunteers are needed to sort, organize and distribute food items, plus answer phone calls, clean, assemble boxes and handle other tasks.

To volunteer: Call or text Shellie Rice at 937-422-7778

To donate: GoodNeighborHouse.org

HELPING HANDS OF DAYTON

This group’s mission is to support families admitted to the Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units of Dayton Children’s, Kettering Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital as well as Shriners Children’s Ohio. The Kappa Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary sorority for women educators, has partnered with HHoD to support families facing unexpected hospital stays. Through the creation of handmade cards and the assembly of Care Kits, these dedicated educators are extending compassion and care to families during some of their most difficult moments. Each Care Kit contains travel-sized personal care items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, hand lotion, pen and paper, a hospital cafeteria voucher and a handmade get-well card.

Volunteer groups of 5 or more are sought for shifts of about 3 hours and may be age 10 and older.

Items for the Care Kits (toothbrushes, deodorant, hand lotion, tissues, pens, paper, hospital cafeteria vouchers and handmade cards) can be dropped off weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Summit Industries, 4545 Gateway Circle, Dayton.

To volunteer: helpinghandsdayton.com/volunteering/volunteer-info

To donate: Mail to Helping Hands of Dayton, Leslie Cayot, 7290 Green Ash Court, Dayton, OH 45459.

BREAST WISHES FOUNDATION

A $1,500 wish is given to support people with breast cancer “who wants to celebrate the courage in their journey.”

“The only qualification we have is that the recipients live in Montgomery County or the seven contiguous counties and are in active treatment for breast cancer,” said Breast Wishes Foundation cofounder Elesha Snyder. “Even if a woman has some money, she may have a lot of medical expenses, maybe she lost her job. Women don’t tend to make themselves a priority.”

Items it needs include pink socks, cozy blankets and throws that can be used during chemotherapy, journals, gift cards to restaurants and stores, candies and stamps.

Volunteering may consist of general office help and cleaning. The Breast Wishes Foundation is at 115 E. National Road, Vandalia.

To volunteer: breastwishes.org/volunteer

To donate: breastwishes.org/give-a-gift

SIDEWALK SOLDIERS

The mission of Sidewalk Soldiers is “to provide hope, help and healing to those affected by sex trafficking and at-risk populations, including individuals facing substance use disorder, mental health challenges, poverty, and youth aging out of foster care.”

“Our service pillars are prevention, intervention and ongoing survivor support,” said Michelle James, who serves as business administrator for the organization, which was founded in 2016. “Since February 2023, we have operated Jens Haven Drop-In Center, offering crisis support, linkage to care, mentorship, discipleship, peer support, workshops and groups. Our goal is to be a bridge to safety and self-sustainability.”

Donated items it needs include coffee and creamer, water flavor packets, chairs (on its Amazon.com wish list) for around tables, grocery gift cards, candles, paper plates, napkins, plasticware, furniture steamer, tampons, paper towels, trash bags and deodorant.

Volunteers serve at the center or from home sorting clothing, sending emails, helping with data entry and writing letters of encouragement.

To volunteer: sidewalksoldiers.org/get-involved

To donate: sidewalksoldiers.org and mealtrain.com/trains/mvwg63 or mail to Sidewalk Soldiers, P.O. Box 301, Franklin, OH 45005

MIAMI VALLEY PET THERAPY ASSOCIATION

MVPTA is welcoming new teams of handlers and their pets, with training classes offered twice a year in the spring and fall.

“New members can train with a dog, cat or rabbit to visit libraries, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and various festivals across the Miami Valley,” said Pam Killingsworth, president of MVPTA. “We have received a record number of requests for therapy pet teams. Our goal is to fulfill each and every one of these requests.”

Although MVPTA is an all-volunteer nonprofit, there are still operational costs. Volunteers are taught how to safely visit with pets and can get therapy dog certified. To volunteer: petsthatcare.com/contact.html To donate: Mail to P.O. Box 675, Troy, OH 45373 or visit petsthatcare.com

THERAPEUTIC RIDING INSTITUTE

TRI has equine-assisted services and a 23-acre horse farm at 3960 Middle Run Road in Spring Valley. Programs offered include adaptive horseback riding where riding lessons are tailored to individuals with physical, cognitive, social emotional and behavioral disabilities and unmounted wellness programs targeted to teens and adults, and veterans as well as equine-assisted wellness retreats that focus on mindfulness, connection and well-being. The horseback riding is led by PATH Intl. certified therapeutic riding instructors and the unmounted programs are facilities by licensed mental heather professionals, PATH specialists in mental health and certified peer recovery specialists.

Items it needs include paper goods such as toilet paper, paper towels and cups; cleaning supplies, dish soap, office supplies, snacks for volunteers (pre-packaged), equine fly repellent, pitchforks, staff refresher, equine grazing muzzles, 8-foot folding tables, gift cards to Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards and Tractor Supply; water, plastic storage totes, brooms and outdoor LED string lights.

TRI needs volunteers to assist with landscaping, farm maintenance, lesson, horse care and office administration. No horse experience necessary.

To volunteer: Email SSlepicka@triOhio.org

To donate: Visit triohio.org or mail to the address above

There are many more organizations needing volunteers and donations. Visit daytondailynews.com and search “Make a Difference” to see those that Meredith Moss has featured.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE