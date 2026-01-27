ReU Juicery builds wellness routines in downtown Troy

She designed the space to feel vibrant and natural, a place where customers can walk in, ask questions and leave feeling a little more connected to their health.

When it comes to the name ReU Juicery, Sowers said it grew out of her approach to wellness as a health coach. As she began “peeling back the layers of health,” she realized how personal the process can be. “This was a company that was created for you. It’s all about you,” she said.

Sowers began her work in wellness as a health coach, teaching people how to juice, make smoothies and build structure around their health goals. Over time, that work expanded from education and pop-ups into a permanent storefront in downtown Troy.

A Troy native who has lived nearby for about 20 years, Sowers said the city’s walkable downtown and mix of small businesses made it the right fit.

For people who are new to juicing, Sowers encourages customers to start simple and stay curious.

“I believe that what we put into our bodies absolutely correlates to our health, mind, body and spirit,” she said. ReU offers juice flights so guests can sample flavors before committing to a full drink. “Come in, talk to us, ask questions,” she said.

Sowers said that while ReU Juicery serves whole-food options like cold-pressed juice, her bigger focus is helping customers connect what they eat to how they feel. For those looking to build healthier routines, she offered four foundational habits to focus on in 2026.

Foundational wellness habits for this year

Move your body: Fitness plans don’t have to be complicated. Sowers encourages simple, consistent movement, whether that’s stretching at home, taking a short walk, or slowing down long enough to reconnect with your breath.

Prioritize whole food nutrition: Sowers said food choices can affect mood, energy and focus. She encourages customers to focus on whole foods and simple, consistent habits, noting that nutrition doesn't need to be complicated to make a difference.

Consider a cleanse: For customers looking for a reset, ReU offers both a "mini cleanse" and longer cleanse options. The mini cleanse typically involves drinking juice until dinner, followed by a clean, healthy meal, while other packages are juice-only for a set period of time. Sowers recommends easing into a cleanse by gradually cutting back on sugar, dairy, caffeine and alcohol beforehand. She said the shop asks for about 48 hours' notice for cleanse orders.

Educate yourself: Wellness advice can be overwhelming, Sowers said, but learning what your body needs can make change feel more manageable. She encourages customers to work with their doctor and pay attention to measurable health markers. Some customers come to ReU through practitioner referrals, she said, and others use bloodwork results to track progress after making nutrition and lifestyle adjustments.

HOW TO GO

What: ReU Juicery

When: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Where: 5 E. Main St., Troy

More info: reujuicery.com