From Philadelphia with love. Company donates equipment to Kyle Schwarber for Middie Way Baseball

The grass-roots organization started four years ago in hopes of revitalizing youth baseball in Schwarber’s hometown. He said youth baseball has been absent in the community since he graduated from Middletown High School in 2011.

The baseball organization, for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, is overseen by Schwarber’s father and former Middletown police chief, Greg Schwarber. In its first three seasons of competition after one year of fundamental camps, the organization has seen a steady growth in the number of players.

Schwarber said Middie Way had 340 players this season, an all-time high.

A video provided by the Phillies showed Schwarber walking into SEI headquarters in Oaks, Pa. on Tuesday. When he spotted the equipment stacked on two folding tables and spilling onto the floor, he said “that’s pretty awesome. That’s awesome. That’s going to be cool.”

Mark Kerns, vice president of Middie Way Baseball, agreed. He said baseball and softball are expensive sports for families, but the equipment donation will be “very helpful” to get kids who cannot afford to play ball in the game.

Greg Schwarber said the donation will go “a long way to fill the needs” for some families.

While Kerns didn’t know about the donation, he wasn’t surprised that a company affiliated with the Phillies would support one of Schwarber’s charities.

“That says all you need to know about Kyle and what he’s all about,” said Kerns, a retired teacher and coach.

Schwarber, later addressing SEI employees, told them their generosity “means a lot to a lot of kids.”

Leslie Wojcik, corporate communications director for SEI, called Middie Way Baseball “such an amazing initiative.”

Eventually, once Schwarber retires in 10 or so years, he will have more time to be hands-on with Middie Way Baseball, he has said. Right now he has attached his name to the organization.

In addition to initiating efforts to restart the Middle Way Baseball, Kyle and his wife, Paige, are also founders of Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes, which recognizes first responders and military personnel by honoring their heroism, courage and devotion to duty.

Schwarber was the Phillies’ nominee for the Robert Clemente Award for his work with his charity, which started in 2017 “to express gratitude for the unique sacrifices of first responders and their families by creating positive experiences, as well as funding wellness, education and crisis needs for first-responder families.”

Schwarber, 31, has supported charities in all the cities he has played through his 10-year Major League Baseball career. He signed a four-year, $79 million deal three years ago with the Phillies. His teams have qualified for the playoffs eight of his nine seasons, and he helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series over the Cleveland Indians, ending their 108-year drought.

Middie Way Baseball also has received plenty of local support.

Earlier this year, the Middletown firefighters presented Schwarber a $9,820 check for Middie Way Baseball, proceeds from their annual golf tournament at Wildwood Golf Club. In the last three years, the golf outing has donated close to $35,000, said Lt. Mike Jones.

“We wanted the fire department to be a staple and help something grow,” Jones said after the check presentations at fire headquarters.