Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray to headline four-band concert at Kettering’s Fraze

By , Staff Writer
27 minutes ago

KETTERING — The Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray have been added to the Fraze Pavilion’s lineup this year.

The two bands will perform with special guests TONIC and Fastball on Sept. 6, Kettering’s outdoor music venue announced Monday.

Known for hits such as “Hey Jealousy,” “Follow You Down,” and “Till I Hear From You,” The Gin Blossoms will headline a show set for 7:30 p.m. at the 4,300-seat pavilion.

The American pop/rock band that formed in 1987 has been a mainstay on the music scene since the 1990s.

They will be joined by Sugar Ray, co-founded by front man Mark McGrath. Known for its hybrid of pop, alternative, funk and other sounds, the band out of California has had four Top 10 hits, including “Fly,” “Every Morning” and “Someday.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They are $40.40, $53.50 and $58.50 with a limit of four per person the first day. To buy tickets, visit www.fraze.com or call 1-800-514-3849.

TONIC and Fastball are touring with the bands as part of a nine-concert package that includes stops in Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, Canada, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Maryland from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.

The Kettering show is the only Ohio stop on the tour.

Tickets also go on sale Friday for the Clint Black concert at the Fraze announced late last week. Black’s show is set for Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.

