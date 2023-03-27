BreakingNews
First lady Jill Biden to visit Wright-Patt this week
JUST IN: Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion adds country music star to concert lineup

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
10 minutes ago

KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion in Kettering has added another concert to its musical lineup for this season.

Country music star Dustin Lynch is set to perform June 1 with special guest Avery Anna as part of the K99.1FM Birthday Bash, the city’s outdoor music venue announced Monday.

Lynch has been a part of Nashville mainstream since 2012, becoming known for hits like “Where It’s At (Yep Yep)” and “Small Town Boy.”

Credit: Evan Agostini

He earned an induction into the Grand Ole Opry before returning in 2020 with his fourth album, “Tullahoma.” Last year, he followed up with “Blue in the Sky.”

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They are $40.50 to $60.50 with a limit of four per person the first day.

On Friday, the Fraze announced a handful of shows and events. They include 38 Special and Loverboy on June 3; That Arena Rock Show on June 9; Boney James and Lalah Hathaway on July 23: and Bacon Fest on Aug. 19.

At June 1, Lynch is the earliest concert currently scheduled this year for the Kettering 4,300-seat venue, which has more than 20 shows and events scheduled for the season.

The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. For more information, visit https://fraze.com/.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

