GM: Electric Equinox and Blazer SUVs are coming in 2023

“With the Tesla trillion dollar+ valuation and growing EV appetite among investors for new innovative EV stories, the vertical integration capabilities of GM and conversion of its massive customer base to electric vehicles over the coming years represents a transformational opportunity for GM looking ahead.”

The electric Silverado is scheduled to launch a year after Ford Motor Co. launches its electric F-150 Lightning and will not be available until fall 2023.

At launch, the Silverado EV, built at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, will be available in two configurations: an RST First Edition and a WT model intended to be a work truck for commercial fleet customers. The Silverado EV will offer a GM-estimated 400-mile range on a full charge.

The big-battery, 400-mile Work Truck (price yet to be announced) aims to help corporate fleets satisfy ESG (environmental, social, and governance) demands of green investors by outfitting their fleets with zero-emission vehicles.

Also at CES, GM’s BrightDrop subsidiary focused on electric delivery vehicles announced Walmart Inc. has signed on to reserve 5,000 electric delivery vans and FedEx Corp. has expanded its order.

On the autonomous side, GM’s self-driving technology Super Cruise remains on track to be offered on 22 models by 2023, the automaker said. The enhanced Ultra Cruise self-driving technology, which will enable door-to-door hands free driving, enters production next year, with the Ultium-based Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan among the first equipped with the technology.

GM’s Cadillac brand also revealed two new concept autonomous vehicles at CES: the InnerSpace and OpenSpace.