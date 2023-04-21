Homefull mobile grocery coming to Kettering for food option after business closing

Homefull will be at the Trails of Oakcreek, 1785 Renee Drive, the second and fourth Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m., according to an announcement involving the Dayton organization and Kettering Councilwoman Jyl Hall.

Hall said Marc’s decision in January to close its Oak Creek Plaza site created “a miniature food desert” in that section of the city, prompting her to contact Homefull.