Homefull mobile grocery coming to Kettering for food option after business closing

31 minutes ago

A mobile grocery will start in Kettering next week, making stops twice a month in the wake of Marc’s closing earlier this year.

Homefull will be at the Trails of Oakcreek, 1785 Renee Drive, the second and fourth Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m., according to an announcement involving the Dayton organization and Kettering Councilwoman Jyl Hall.

Hall said Marc’s decision in January to close its Oak Creek Plaza site created “a miniature food desert” in that section of the city, prompting her to contact Homefull.

The Cleveland-based grocery had been in Kettering since 2018 and its closing led to the elimination of 44 jobs.

The new partnership will “bring fresh food options” at good prices to that area of south Kettering that will “provide a part-time solution to the food desert we were facing,” Hall said in the announcement.

Homefull’s mobile operation is a “full-service grocery store” that provides access “to locally sourced fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy items, meat and pantry staples as well as household items,” according to its website.

The effort will help in “addressing food insecurities that exist” in that area and provide “such a critical community need,” Homefull CEO Tina Patterson said in the announcement.

The mobile grocery impacts “long-term healthy choices in food consumption” and increases “positive health outcomes,” according to Homefull.

It also has a shuttle service offering free transportation and is handicap-accessible.

