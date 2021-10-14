dayton-daily-news logo
X

Huber Heights firefighters rescue macaw from tree

A Huber Heights firefighter helped get a 48-year-old rescued macaw down from a tree. Photo courtesy Huber Heights Fire Division.
Caption
A Huber Heights firefighter helped get a 48-year-old rescued macaw down from a tree. Photo courtesy Huber Heights Fire Division.

Huber Heights
By Kristen Spicker
37 minutes ago

Huber Heights firefighters rescued an unusual feathered friend during a service call.

Crews safely removed a 48-year-old rescue macaw named Nash from a tree and returned the bird to her owners.

“Our personnel drove to the location and assessed the situation to see if we could be of any assistance without taking any undue risk to our personnel or equipment,” read a post on the department’s Facebook page. “Nash had positioned herself in a perfect spot for the utilization of our aerial device (ladder).”

ExploreNewly built Third Street bridge called a symbol of unity

After a briefing from Nash’s owner, a firefighter climbed the ladder truck with a towel to catch the bird.

“Firefighter Mike was able to quickly climb the ladder and cover Nash with the towel as instructed and pull her from the tree,” according to the fire department. “Nash is now back on the ground with her owners and Ladder 22 is back at it on the training grounds.”

In Other News
1
Multiple injuries reported in state Route 4 crash in Huber Heights
2
Wayne senior wins $10K in scholarships in VFW competitions
3
Incoming Huber schools chief wants public input on district’s future
4
Huber Heights officer on leave after investigation finds excessive...
5
Huber Heights picks Yellow Springs superintendent to lead schools
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top