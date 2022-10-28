Lebanon raising water and sewer rates in 2023

Owens said the 2% rate adjustment increase for sanitary sewer services is also being used to ensure the sustainability of that system and to support the proposed 2023-2027 sewer capital improvement program.

He said the proposed 2% sewer rate adjustment will increase the average residential sewer bill by 69 cents a month.

Owens said the sewer capital improvement program is being coordinated with the Cherry Street which will cost about $446,000; air improvements to the aeration tanks at the wastewater treatment plant costing $375,000 per tank; a $150,000 cost share for water meter node replacements; and the construction of a new Glosser Road pump station that also includes improvements to the storage tank at Glosser Road and an intermittent booster station which will cost $9.72 million.

Owens said these projects are necessary to address aging sewer infrastructure, and to ensure the wastewater treatment plant continues to meet regulatory requirements and the city meets the requirements of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency violation notice.